SU Lab Esports hosting crawfish boil fundraiser

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Esports team at Southern University's Lab School will host a crawfish boil fundraiser.
The fundraiser will be on Thursday, March 12 from 12 to 5 p.m. on the fron lawn of the school, located at 129 Swan Avenue.
Tickets cost $21 and will include four pounds of boiled crawfish, potatoes, and corn.
Tickets are on sale online or on campus. You must purchase tickets in advance. The last day to do so in person is Friday, March 6. Online ticket sales will continue until Sunday, March 8.
The money from the event will be used to renovate the Mac Lab and the Esports and Media Lab. The lab will be used for student competitions, media and broadcast training, and STEM-related curriculum.
The team is currently competing in the High School Esports League NBA 2k20 Winter Open Playoffs. Three of the four gamers representing Southern Lab are ranked nationally within the top 16.
