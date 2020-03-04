Southern edges Northwestern St. in extras

In the bottom of the sixth, Southern rallied and scored five runs. Taj Porter reached on a fielder’s choice and Michael Wright scored to make it 4-2. Next, Jovante Dorris hit a single to right field to score Jahli Hendricks and Porter to tie it at 4-4. Then, Zavier Moore hit a single to right center field that scored Hudson and Dorris to put the Jags up 6-4. Southern put up another run in the eighth to go up 7-4.