Southern edges Northwestern St. in extras

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team improved to .500 on the season with an extra-inning win over Northwestern State at Lee Hines Field on Tuesday, March 3.
The Jags (6-6) came away with the 8-7 win over the Demons (9-3).
The game was scoreless until Jeffrey Elkins hit a two-run homer to left field in the top of the fourth to put Northwestern up 2-0. In the fifth inning, a sac fly by Lenni Kunert of Watson scored another run for the Demons to make it 3-0.
In the bottom of the inning, Hampton Hudson put the Jags on the board by scoring on a wild pitch to make it 3-1. Northwestern scored another run in the top of the sixth to go up 4-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Southern rallied and scored five runs. Taj Porter reached on a fielder’s choice and Michael Wright scored to make it 4-2. Next, Jovante Dorris hit a single to right field to score Jahli Hendricks and Porter to tie it at 4-4. Then, Zavier Moore hit a single to right center field that scored Hudson and Dorris to put the Jags up 6-4. Southern put up another run in the eighth to go up 7-4.
Northwestern erased its deficit with a big swing by Drake Smith. The three-run shot tied the game at 7-7.
In the bottom of the 10th, Brad Jenkins scored on a wild pitch to give Southern the 8-7 victory.
Jerome Bohannon II started on the mound for the Jags. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in five innings of work. He struck out six batters. Larry Barabino (2-0) picked up the win in the role of closure. He gave up a hit but struck out two batters in the one inning he was on the hump.
