Severe weather, heavy rain threats peak this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our weather will get much more active this afternoon with a cold front slowly sinking southward through the region and interacting with a potent upper-level storm system. Showers and t-storms will likely develop rapidly near or shortly after lunch and continue through the afternoon hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has maintained a 'Slight Risk' (2/5) of severe weather for much of our viewing area, with a 'Marginal Risk' (1/5) for areas closer to the coast. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns in any stronger storms, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Additionally, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge, through 6 a.m. Thursday. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected to be common within the watch, with locally higher amounts possible. This could create some nuisance flooding during the afternoon hours, but no major issues are anticipated along area rivers at this point.
The severe weather threat should gradually diminish from north-to-south through the afternoon as the cold front slowly sinks southward. However, a strong storm or two producing hail and/or damaging winds may still be possible immediately behind the front.
The threat likely ends for metro Baton Rouge by late afternoon/early evening and a little bit later for areas south of I-10.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.