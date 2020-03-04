Sandbags available in BR ahead of Wednesday storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In preparation of Wednesdays severe weather risk, Baton Rouge city leaders have made sandbags available at the following locations:
- BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road
- BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane
- BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street
Residents are urged to bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags.
As a precaution, public safety personnel have also pre-deployed barricades into intersections and areas that have the potential to retain water in sustained rains.
