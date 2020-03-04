Overnight storms cause extensive damage across central Mississippi

Larkin Plaza Office on Nissan Parkway; Source: WLBT (Source: Larkin Plaza Office on Nissan Parkway; WLBT)
By Morgan Howard | March 4, 2020 at 6:35 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 3:06 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms moved through the Jackson, Miss. metro area causing extensive damage Wednesday, March 4.

MADISON COUNTY:

NISSAN PARKWAY at Larkin Plaza Office

Larkin Plaza Office on Nissan Parkway; Source: WLBT
GLUCKSTADT ROAD

Two trees laid across a pickup on Gluckstadt Road.
The Parkway Quick Lube in Gluckstadt has been damaged extensively.

Tire shop in Gluckstadt; Source: WLBT
NISSAN PLANT IN CANTON had lots of hail.

Hail at Nissan Plant in Canton; Source: Tammy Baughman
CANTON- Hail outside of a home in Canton neighborhood.

Canton, MS; Source: Hunter Poe
Madison County residents can self-report any damage using the Crisis Task Damage Assessment Tool.

MEMA said they’re working closely with Madison County EMA officials to further assess the damage from the severe storms.

RANKIN COUNTY:

CEDAR STONE EAST SUBDIVISION OFF HWY 469

Hail in Cedar Stone East Subdivision off Hwy 469; Source: Thomas Mufasa Adams
Hail in Cedar Stone East Subdivision off Hwy 469; Source: Thomas Mufasa Adams
Hail in Cedar Stone East Subdivision off Hwy 469; Source: Thomas Mufasa Adams
TOMMY’S TRADING POST, HWY 43

Tommy's Trading Post in Brandon on Hwy 43; Source: WLBT
LAKE HARBOR POINT a tree fell on a home.

Lake Harbor Point in Rankin County; Source: WLBT
Storms came through the state early Wednesday morning.

