Overnight storms cause extensive damage across central Mississippi

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms moved through the Jackson, Miss. metro area causing extensive damage Wednesday, March 4.
NISSAN PARKWAY at Larkin Plaza Office
GLUCKSTADT ROAD
The Parkway Quick Lube in Gluckstadt has been damaged extensively.
NISSAN PLANT IN CANTON had lots of hail.
CANTON- Hail outside of a home in Canton neighborhood.
Madison County residents can self-report any damage using the Crisis Task Damage Assessment Tool.
MEMA said they’re working closely with Madison County EMA officials to further assess the damage from the severe storms.
CEDAR STONE EAST SUBDIVISION OFF HWY 469
TOMMY’S TRADING POST, HWY 43
LAKE HARBOR POINT a tree fell on a home.
Storms came through the state early Wednesday morning.
