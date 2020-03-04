Over 35 still missing after fatal Tennessee tornadoes

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, left, prays with Kayla Cowen, right, as Cowen looks through rubble in hopes of finding a neighbor Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Lee was touring damaged areas and met Cowen as she was searching. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Source: Mark Humphrey)
By WVLT Staff | March 4, 2020 at 7:31 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 8:52 AM

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least 24 people were killed and more than 200 hundred were injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3.

Most of those fatalities came out of Putnam County, where 18 people were killed and at least 88 people were injured.

Officials said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that multiple people were unaccounted for.

Officials said they don't believe all those missing are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.

They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:

Rachel Baughman

Katherine Julian

Doreen Black

Ryan Hunter

Penny Penelope Cole

Phyllis Burchett

Charles Spurlock

Diana and Robert Smith

Michael Bowers

Iris Walker

Dwight Gentry

Stella Zuller

Ryan Packinghan

Dustin Kingsland

David Phillips

Maureen Langford & Andi Otis

Lisa Burgess

Edward Carter

Tommy Knight

Robin & Bethany Babb

Joey Dedemicis

Joe Murphy Jr.

Denton Nelson

Glen & Anthony Phillips

Rick Stegill

Tracy & Cody McGhee

Peyton Jackson

Colton Matheney

Kathy Koch

Joe Yoder

Putnam County officials said to call (931) 646-4636 if you are on this list.

