Over 35 still missing after fatal Tennessee tornadoes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least 24 people were killed and more than 200 hundred were injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3.
Most of those fatalities came out of Putnam County, where 18 people were killed and at least 88 people were injured.
Officials said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that multiple people were unaccounted for.
Officials said they don't believe all those missing are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.
They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:
Rachel Baughman
Katherine Julian
Doreen Black
Ryan Hunter
Penny Penelope Cole
Phyllis Burchett
Charles Spurlock
Diana and Robert Smith
Michael Bowers
Iris Walker
Dwight Gentry
Rocky Smith
Stella Zuller
Ryan Packinghan
Dustin Kingsland
David Phillips
Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
Lisa Burgess
Edward Carter
Tommy Knight
Robin & Bethany Babb
Joey Dedemicis
Joe Murphy Jr.
Denton Nelson
Glen & Anthony Phillips
Rick Stegill
Tracy & Cody McGhee
Peyton Jackson
Colton Matheney
Kathy Koch
Joe Yoder
Putnam County officials said to call (931) 646-4636 if you are on this list.
