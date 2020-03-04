OLOL holding coronavirus preparation briefing for Baton Rouge businesses

Our Lady of the Lake (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | March 4, 2020 at 5:50 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:50 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake will host a briefing for large employers around the capital region on Wednesday, March 4.

The event is closed to the public.

Organizers say the purpose of the meeting is to update business leaders about the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The meeting will cover how to prepare and respond to the virus, as well as how it can impact local businesses and what employers can do to prevent their employees from getting sick.

OLOL CEO Scott Wester and Dr. Catherine O’Neal, OLOL’s Medical Director of Infection will lead the briefing.

"Coronaviruses" are a large family of viruses with a wide range of symptoms, ranging from SARS and MERS to the common cold. The new coronavirus causing the outbreak, COVID-19, first appeared in Wuhan, China in late 2019.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana. COVID-19 symptoms will be mild for 90% of infected patients, Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) experts say.

Tuesday, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome held a briefing with OLOL’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steve Gremillion. She says all local hospitals have engaged emergency preparedness teams in preparation for potential patients.

Staff members at OLOL are currently being updated on CDC guidelines and screening protocols. Dr. Gremillion says the staff at OLOL has been training for years for pandemics such as this.

Medical experts say you should wash your hands, cough or sneeze into your elbow, stay home if you are sick, and avoid touching your face to protect yourself and others from the virus.

