OLOL creates statewide coronavirus task force

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has created a coronavirus COVID-19 task force to focus on streamlining information across the health system's locations throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.
“With locations in Louisiana and Mississippi, this task force is the next step in our preparedness plans to ensure we have a streamlined approach to serving our communities should they be impacted by the novel Coronavirus,” said Dr. Steven Gremillion, chief medical officer. “Physicians from each of our ministries will work together on this task force to ensure we have the resources and information necessary to provide exceptional care.”
Officials say the task force will be meeting regularly to establish and adjust processes and procedures regarding COVID-19 response and ensuring the health system’s more than 18,000 employees are provided the information necessary to provide care for their communities.
“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana or Mississippi, it’s not a matter of if we’ll see them but when, and we want our health system to have all of the resources necessary to respond,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, infectious disease specialist at Our Lady of the Lake. “We are working with local, state and federal officials, as well as large employers to best prepare our communities.”
