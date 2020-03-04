LSU men’s basketball hits the road to take on Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will hit the road to Fayetteville, Ark., for the final road game of the season.
The Tigers will take on Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the Bud Walton Arena.
The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
LSU is 20-9 on the season. This is the second straight year the program has won 20 games. The Tigers are 11-5 in the SEC and tied with Auburn for second place in the conference.
“We have talked about where things stand but we don’t spend a lot of time worrying about that. We just need to win; the seeding and those sorts of things will take care of itself if we win. It’s [an] opportunity for a quad one road win so it would be a big win for us, another feather in the cap,” head coach Will Wade said.
The Razorbacks are 18-11 overall and 6-10 in the SEC. The Tigers are coming off a 64-50 win at home over Texas A&M and have won two-of-three, including an 86-80 win at South Carolina.
Arkansas lost at Georgia 99-89 on Feb. 29, stopping a two-game winning streak with home triumphs over Missouri 78-68 and Tennessee 86-69.
LSU won the first meeting between the teams 79-77 in Baton Rouge on Jan. 8. In that game, there were three three-point plays in the final 32 seconds.
The final point was by Trendon Watford with eight seconds left was the difference in the game.
