Is concern over the new coronavirus warranted?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Concern about the new Coronavirus strain, COVID-19, is obvious. Stores are running out of surgical masks, some churches outside Louisiana have stopped offering communion wine in common chalices, and the NBA has instructed its players to refrain from 'high-fiving’ fans.
But medical experts say not all of those precautions are entirely necessary. Those experts are now working to strike a balance between panic and prudence in public perception about the virus.
“If we look back and say, ‘Hmm, maybe we overreacted,’ we’re really saying we were effective in our pre-crisis mode,” Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said. “If somebody is making sure that they sneeze into their sleeve as opposed to spraying everybody - that’s the appropriate concern.”
COVID-19 symptoms will be mild for 90 percent of infected patients, Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) experts say.
“As it spreads around the U.S., it’s going to become more like a cold,” LDH Community Preparedness burea director Dr. Frank Welch said. “It won’t be this new, novel thing people are very afraid to get.”
But Welch noted that people should still be concerned about the 10 percent who might not fare well with the infection.
“I want people to move from ‘Oh, I’m afraid to get it,’ to ‘Even if I get it, I’d probably be okay, but I want to protect those around me,'" Welch said.
Surgical masks are not meant for healthy people, with the exception of medical professionals. The Baton Rouge diocese has no plans to halt use of the communal chalice, and noted that participants can take communion in other ways.
So far, three Baton Rouge high schools and LSU have asked some students who’ve traveled to Italy to stay home for 14 days. Welch said that’s not necessarily a bad idea, but noted that they could probably attend classes if they avoided close contact and practiced good hygiene.
“I would encourage a place with students returning only from high COVID-19 transmission areas to consider something like (keeping kids at home),” Welch said. “But only if there are other options to continue those kids’ educations and things like that. You shouldn’t be excluding kids just because you’re scared."
Medical experts say you should wash your hands, cough or sneeze into your elbow, and avoid touching your face to protect yourself and others from the virus. Any other suggestions generally warrant some research.
