THE INVESTIGATORS: Inmate with violent past escapes from deputies; internal investigation ongoing

“Cecil Williams released from Caldwell Parish Prison on goodtime parole on Sept. 27, 2019. His sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, rather than consecutively. Had Williams sentences been ordered to be served consecutively, he would have been incarcerated at the time of his recent crimes. Because Williams spent part of his time incarcerated in local jail facilities, he did not receive any programming during the time he was incarcerated. But, as part of Justice Reinvestment, the state recently started investing part of its criminal justice savings in programming for local level jails, to benefit inmates just like Williams. Under JRI, state operated facilities began implementing rehabilitation programs in 2018, and they have shown encouraging improvements.”