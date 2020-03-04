HS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Boys’ Regionals, Girls’ Semifinals

HS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Boys’ Regionals, Girls’ Semifinals
Louisiana High School Basketball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
March 3, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 9:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the regional round of Louisiana boys’ high school basketball and the semifinal round for the girls.

BOYS

CLASS 1A

Grand Lake 98, Block 65

Lincoln Preparatory School 76, Lena Northwood 42

North Central 84, Plain Dealing 47

Tensas 59, Elton 47

CLASS 2A

Jonesboro-Hodge 74, Doyle 66

Lake Arthur 52, Amite 46

Lakeview 49, Ferriday 37

Red River 94, Avoyelles 56

CLASS 3A

Richwood 71, Patterson 65

Sophie B. Wright 58, Jena 47

CLASS 4A

G.W. Carver 59, B.T. Washington 42

Peabody 71, Carencro 49

Woodlawn (SH) 78, Opelousas 55

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 51, Captain Shreve 48

H.L. Bourgeois 61, Natchitoches Central 57

Zachary 57, Lafayette 53

CLASS B

Hathaway 76, Bell City 65

JS Clark Leadership Academy 44, Midland 40

Stanley 43, Monterey 41

Zwolle 68, Anacoco 56

CLASS C

Hicks 88, Hackberry 48

Hornbeck 82, Kilbourne 50

Summerfield 64, Georgetown 36

DIV. IV

Hamilton Christian Academy 75, St. John 36

____________

2020 BOYS’ BASKETBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

____________

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Mansfield 41, Madison Prep 32

CLASS 5A

Ouachita Parish 64, Ponchatoula 60, OT

CLASS B

Fairview 66, Florien 41

DIV. I

John Curtis Christian 59, St. Mary's Dominican 32

DIV. IV

Ouachita Christian 50, Cedar Creek 44

DIV. V

UA of Cenla 69, Claiborne Christian 38

____________

2020 GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

____________

Click here to report a typo.

____________

Keep up with more high school sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page and Follow WAFB 9Sports on Twitter

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.