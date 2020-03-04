HS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Boys’ Regionals, Girls’ Semifinals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the regional round of Louisiana boys’ high school basketball and the semifinal round for the girls.
CLASS 1A
Grand Lake 98, Block 65
Lincoln Preparatory School 76, Lena Northwood 42
North Central 84, Plain Dealing 47
Tensas 59, Elton 47
CLASS 2A
Jonesboro-Hodge 74, Doyle 66
Lake Arthur 52, Amite 46
Lakeview 49, Ferriday 37
Red River 94, Avoyelles 56
CLASS 3A
Richwood 71, Patterson 65
Sophie B. Wright 58, Jena 47
CLASS 4A
G.W. Carver 59, B.T. Washington 42
Peabody 71, Carencro 49
Woodlawn (SH) 78, Opelousas 55
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 51, Captain Shreve 48
H.L. Bourgeois 61, Natchitoches Central 57
Zachary 57, Lafayette 53
CLASS B
Hathaway 76, Bell City 65
JS Clark Leadership Academy 44, Midland 40
Stanley 43, Monterey 41
Zwolle 68, Anacoco 56
CLASS C
Hicks 88, Hackberry 48
Hornbeck 82, Kilbourne 50
Summerfield 64, Georgetown 36
DIV. IV
Hamilton Christian Academy 75, St. John 36
CLASS 3A
Mansfield 41, Madison Prep 32
CLASS 5A
Ouachita Parish 64, Ponchatoula 60, OT
CLASS B
Fairview 66, Florien 41
DIV. I
John Curtis Christian 59, St. Mary's Dominican 32
DIV. IV
Ouachita Christian 50, Cedar Creek 44
DIV. V
UA of Cenla 69, Claiborne Christian 38
