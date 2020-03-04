FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat subsiding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Forecast tools over the previous few days indicated ingredients would be in place for at least a few strong to severe storms in the Baton Rouge area. Fortunately, those factors failed to come together Wednesday, resulting in a rainy, but not very stormy day for the WAFB region.
The Storm Team cannot completely rule out the development of an isolated strong to severe storm between late Wednesday afternoon and early evening, but the severe weather threat is subsiding. It’s likely the entire WAFB region will roll into midnight without a single severe weather warning for the day.
Yes, the forecast calling for a Slight Risk of severe weather has effectively been a bust.
A Tornado Watch was in effect for the northern portion of the WAFB viewing area through much of Wednesday morning, but no additional severe weather watches were issued. While a Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through the night, area rains over the next 12 hours are unlikely to be insufficient to cause any real flooding problems anywhere within the WAFB region.
The Storm Team will keep showers in the forecast past midnight with a few lingering light showers possible into Thursday’s sunrise. Set rain chances at daybreak for metro Baton Rouge at 20% or less with temperatures in the low to mid 50s under cloudy skies. Those clouds will slowly but steadily thin through the day with partly cloudy skies by the mid to late afternoon. Northerly flow through the day will keep afternoon temperatures on Thursday in the 60s.
Thursday starts a four-day dry out with plenty of sunshine for Friday and the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s, with Sunday afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s for many WAFB communities.
Rain returns next week with a wet Monday and Tuesday on the First Alert forecast board. Mixed signals for the following Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday suggest an unsettled pattern with low confidence. Expect daytime highs in the 70s through all of next week.
Early indicators for the following weekend (March 14 and 15) suggest a pair of mild and dry days at this time.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.