FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat subsiding

The Storm Team will keep showers in the forecast past midnight with a few lingering light showers possible into Thursday’s sunrise. Set rain chances at daybreak for metro Baton Rouge at 20% or less with temperatures in the low to mid 50s under cloudy skies. Those clouds will slowly but steadily thin through the day with partly cloudy skies by the mid to late afternoon. Northerly flow through the day will keep afternoon temperatures on Thursday in the 60s.