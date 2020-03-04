FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Be prepared for an active weather day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday is a First Alert Action Day. The prime time for severe weather looks to be along the lines of Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, roughly 1 to 9 p.m.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until midmorning for the Louisiana parishes nearest the Mississippi state line as well as counties in southwest Mississippi.
A Dense Fog advisory is in effect for much of southeast Louisiana until 9 a.m.
A Flash Flood watch is in effect thought the overnight hours.
All of the WAFB viewing area is under a Slight Risk (2/5) for all types of severe weather Wednesday.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase during the mid-to-late morning, lasting well into the evening.
Overnight, the severe threat will be over and rain will be winding down. Thursday should be a much better weather day; cool and breezy under clearing skies.
Temperatures will drop to the mid-50°s Thursday, warming up to a high in the mid-60°s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.