Central Private holding memorial volleyball tournament to raise money to buy bulletproof vests for officers

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Private Student Council is hosting a memorial volleyball tournament to show support for law enforcement officers, honor fallen officers, and raise money to buy Angel Armor bulletproof vests for officers in the area.
Money is being raised through the sale of “Back the Blue” t-shirts, a raffle, and tickets to the volleyball tournament. All proceeds will go toward buying the armor, the school says.
The volleyball tournament honors Lt. Shawn Anderson, who was killed back in 2017 while conducting an investigation at a barbershop.
The tournament begins Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. in the Central Private gym. Students, staff, and law enforcement officers will compete. Becky Anderson, Lt. Anderson’s widow, will be the guest speaker. She is a Central Private alum and the mother of a Central Private student.
Admission for the tournament is $5 for adults and $1 for students. Admission is free for law enforcement personnel.
Raffle tickets are being sold be student council members, at the Central Private office, and will be available at the tournament. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. First prize is a two-night stay in a cabin at a Louisiana state park of the winner’s choice. Other prizes include a 13 Fishing Concept Spinning Rod & Reel Combo, and an hairstyle and hair products. The drawing will be held during the tournament. Participants do not have to be present to win.
