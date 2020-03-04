Central Private holding memorial volleyball tournament to raise money to buy bulletproof vests for officers

Raffle tickets are being sold be student council members, at the Central Private office, and will be available at the tournament. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. First prize is a two-night stay in a cabin at a Louisiana state park of the winner’s choice. Other prizes include a 13 Fishing Concept Spinning Rod & Reel Combo, and an hairstyle and hair products. The drawing will be held during the tournament. Participants do not have to be present to win.