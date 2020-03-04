Blues Fest 2020 lineup announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2020 Blues Fest lineup has been announced.
The festival will take place on April 18 and 19 at Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. both days.
Scheduled to take the stage are:
- Kingfish Ingram
- Sonny Landreth
- Kenny Neal
- Eric Gales
- Amythyst Kiah
- Alabama Slim
- DELGRES
- The Peterson Brothers
- Sandra Hall
- Mike Zito
- Nikki Hill
- Little Freddie King
- Oscar “Harpo” Davis
- Warren Storm
- Dege Legg
- April Jackson
- Michael Juan Nunez
- Chicago Al
- Darcy Malone
- Elvin Killerbee
- Josh Garrett
- Blue Monday All-Stars
- “Lil Buck Tribute” show
- Deandre Tate
- Arthur Gremillion & Friends
- Henry Turner, Junior
- Zion Harmonizers
- Andrew Hill
- Robbie Barringer
- Pam Grisham
- Janue Aycock
- Lance Porter
- Leah Orth
- Ralph Goodson
- Alex Cook
- Sebastien Plante
- Chris Zonata
- Reece Sullivan
- Lilli Lewis Project
For a Spotify playlist of the featured performers, click here.
The festival is free to the public and family-friendly. All-weekend passes are available for $200 and include complimentary food and beverages, private bars and bathrooms, exclusive areas to mingle, dance, or sit and watch at both stages.
Volunteer sign-ups for both days are now open as well. For more information, visit batonrougebluesfestival.org.
