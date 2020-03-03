Woman pardoned by President Trump in 2018 talks criminal justice reform in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A criminal justice reform advocate spoke Tuesday, March 3 in Baton Rouge.
Alice Marie Johnson was sentenced in 1996 to a mandatory life sentence. This stemmed from a conviction in a non-violent federal drug case. Kim Kardashian West pushed for her release from prison, and President Donald Trump granted clemency to Johnson in 2018.
Johnson told the audience at the Hilton Tuesday that we need to rethink how we look at people in prison.
“Those who are incarcerated are members of society. They’re your neighbors, they’re mothers and fathers, and many of them still don’t deserve to be locked away,” Johnson said.
Johnson also pushed for better job opportunities for people once they get out of prison.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.