Students at Episcopal ordered to stay home amid coronavirus concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A second Baton Rouge school has ordered students to remain at home after traveling to Italy.
The move, announced on March 3, is a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus outbreak. The students ordered to stay home attend the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge.
Episcopal Head of School Hugh McIntosh says a “small number” of students from the school visited Italy as part of private vacation last week.
McIntosh did not indicate whether the students visited the portions of Italy that have seen large numbers of coronavirus cases.
The school had four students from two different families travel to Italy, according to McIntosh. He said they did not travel to the part of Italy affected by the virus.
McIntosh said students have been told to remain at home for 14 days as a precaution.
Fifteen students from St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge, along with four adult chaperones, returned from Italy last week. That group is also being kept away from campus for the 14-day period recommended by healthcare workers.
The group from St. Joseph’s did not travel to parts of Italy where outbreaks have occurred, school leaders said.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.