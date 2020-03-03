Southern sweeps Prairie View in SWAC season opener

Southern Baseball (5-6)

Southern designated hitter Jovante Dorris (No. 7) (Source: Christian Flowers/PVAMU Sports Information)
By Josh Auzenne | March 3, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 4:18 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team swept Prairie View in the season-opening SWAC series.

The Jags (5-6, 3-0 SWAC) bounced back strong after dropping a midweek series to No. 6 Texas Tech.

Southern’s victories on Friday (3-2) and Saturday (6-5) were not nearly as impressive as Sunday’s blowout (20-0).

In the first game, Ryan Ollison hit a single to left field to score Bubba Thompson for the game-winning run in a 3-2 victory.

In the second game, the Jags put up five runs in the first inning before pulling out the 6-5 win.

In the final game, Southern scored six runs in two separate innings and pitcher Joseph Battaglia threw a no-hitter in a dominating 20-0 win.

