Southern sweeps Prairie View in SWAC season opener

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team swept Prairie View in the season-opening SWAC series.
The Jags (5-6, 3-0 SWAC) bounced back strong after dropping a midweek series to No. 6 Texas Tech.
Southern’s victories on Friday (3-2) and Saturday (6-5) were not nearly as impressive as Sunday’s blowout (20-0).
In the first game, Ryan Ollison hit a single to left field to score Bubba Thompson for the game-winning run in a 3-2 victory.
In the second game, the Jags put up five runs in the first inning before pulling out the 6-5 win.
In the final game, Southern scored six runs in two separate innings and pitcher Joseph Battaglia threw a no-hitter in a dominating 20-0 win.
