Potentially missing man believed to be on Intracoastal Waterway between Louisiana and Texas

(WAFB) - Jewel Johnson, 76, was last seen Feb. 25 traveling in his white trawling vessel, Poison, headed west across the Intracoastal Waterway on a trip expected to last between six and eight days.
Coast Guard investigators said Monday, March 2 they believe Johnson may be missing.
A search for him is underway between Morgan City, La. and Rockport, Texas.
Anyone with information on Johnson or the vessel’s location is asked to contact the Eighth Coast Guard District by calling 504-589-6225.
