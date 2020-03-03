Mayor Broome says Baton Rouge officials are preparing for threat of coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says local officials are working with the Gov. John Bel Edwards’ newly created Louisiana Coronavirus Task Force to ensure East Baton Rouge Parish is prepared for the threat of the coronavirus.
Broome spoke to members of the media on the morning of March 3 to discuss the preparations. She was joined by Our Lady of the Lake hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven T. Gremillion.
Dr. Gremillion urged residents to practice proper hygiene habits and to stay home if they felt sick. The doctor also advised residents against wearing a medical mask unless they are sick.
“Wearing masks outdoors doesn’t help as far as avoiding infections. The only people who should be wearing masks are people who are sick or people who are taking care of the sick,” Dr. Gremillion said.
