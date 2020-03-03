LSU baseball takes on SLU at The Box

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 20 LSU baseball (7-5) will host Southeastern Louisiana Lions (5-6) at Alex Box Stadium for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, March 3.
The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
The Tigers currently lead the series over the Lions, 71-18. The series between the two schools started back in 1937, and LSU has won 25 of the last 27 meetings. Last season, LSU won 6-5 over SLU in Alex Box.
“Southeastern starts a big five-game week for us; it’s the final full week of games before we begin SEC play next weekend at Ole Miss. Southeastern has an excellent program that competes at a high level, and we’ve played some very tough games against them, including last year when we beat them by one run, and in the NCAA Regional back in 2017. It’s up to us to continue to work hard and keep getting better as we turn the page into the month of March,” said head coach Paul Mainieri.
LSU split four games last week with wins over Louisiana Tech and Texas, and losses to Baylor and No. 11 Oklahoma. LSU traveled over the weekend to Houston to face Texas, Baylor, and Oklahoma in Houston at Minute Maid Park in the annual Shriners Hospitals for Children Collegiate Classic; the weekend marked LSU’s third appearance in the event since 2015.
The Tigers rank No. 3 in the SEC this week in team ERA at 2.46 and No. 3 in opponent batting average at .182.
The Lions are 5-6 on the season and have a batting average of .233 as a team with two home runs and 24 steals in 32 attempts. They also went on to win two of three games over Stony Brooke in Hammond last weekend.
