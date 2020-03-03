Livingston Parish woman wins big on ‘The Price is Right’

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - The third time turned out to be the charm for a Livingston Parish woman who won thousands of dollars on the March 3 episode of the CBS daytime game show, The Price is Right.
Muriel Laws of Denham Springs says it was her third time attending a taping of The Price is Right, but the first time she was selected to be a contestant on the show.
She had previously attended tapings in 1999 and 2004.
Laws says she was asked to attend a second taping of the show during her visit in December of 2019. The judges were impressed by Laws’ loud cheer to get the crowd pumped up, so the producers asked her to “come on down.”
She eventually made her way to the game show’s famous wheel, where she won $1,000 on her first spin and $10,000 on her second.
Laws tells WAFB she was so nervous meeting host, Drew Carey, she forgot to give a shout out to her two daughters and four grandchildren.
When asked what she will do with her winnings, Laws, who recently retired, says she plans to travel and enjoy her life.
The Price is Right airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on WAFB.
