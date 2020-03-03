La. senator files bills to address alert systems after ExxonMobil refinery fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - La. Senator Cleo Fields has filed a number of bills in response to February’s fire at the ExxonMobil refinery in north Baton Rouge.
Fields spoke to neighbors who live nearby the plant at a community meeting recently, saying he was looking at writing legislation to improve how statewide emergency notifications are dispersed after a number of people claim they never got an alert from Exxon about what was going on after the blaze.
“Why would a citizen have to wait an hour, 50 minutes, or 43 minutes to know that a fire has taken place on a chemical plant? I mean, why not let them know immediately?” Sen. Fields asked.
