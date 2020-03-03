How to prepare for severe weather threat on March 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB Storm Team has declared Wednesday, March 4, a First Alert Action Day.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially from around lunchtime through the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has a “Slight Risk” (2/5) of severe weather posted for the entire WAFB viewing area.
All modes of severe weather are possible in any stronger storms, including hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.
Additionally, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has a “Slight Risk” of flooding posted for much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge, on Wednesday.
Rain totals of one to three inches are expected to be common, with locally higher amounts possible.
As we gear up for potentially active weather on Wednesday, there are a few steps you can take to make sure you are prepared.
Most importantly, the Storm Team strongly recommends having more than one way to receive severe weather alerts, including an NOAA Weather Radio and the WAFB First Alert Weather App.
Also, take some time to review your safe room/place at home or at your place of business should a tornado warning be issued.
As a general rule, you’ll want to get to the lowest floor, away from windows, and ideally in an interior room. If you live in a mobile home, consider moving to a sturdier structure until any threat passes.
Finally, it’s not a bad idea to pick up any loose items outside of your home in case any strong winds impact the area on Wednesday.
