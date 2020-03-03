Former LSU great Collis Temple III named SEC Legend for 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU basketball star Collis Temple III has been named to the SEC Legends Class for 2020.
Temple, who played for the Tigers from 1999-2003, finished his career with 1,173 points and an average of 10.2 points per game.
He averaged in double figures each of his last three seasons - 14.3 points in 2001, 13.4 points in 2002, and 10.8 points in 2003.
He made 171 three-pointers, which is ranked No. 8 all-time at LSU.
- ALABAMA - Jerry Harper, 1953-56
- ARKANSAS - Derek Hood, 1996-99
- AUBURN - Layton Johns, 1960-63
- FLORIDA - Chris Richard, 2003-07
- GEORGIA - Rod Cole, 1987-91
- KENTUCKY - Vernon Hatton, 1956-58
- LSU - Collis Temple III, 1999-03
- OLE MISS - Eric Laird, 1982-85
- MISSISSIPPI STATE - Jerry Jenkins, 1973-75
- MISSOURI - Steve Stipanovich, 1979-83
- SOUTH CAROLINA - Tre’ Kelley, 2003-07
- TENNESSEE - Lang Wiseman, 1989-93
- TEXAS A&M - David Britton, 1978-80
- VANDERBILT - Butch Feher, 1973-76
Temple was part of the SEC Championship team in 2000 that advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
His father, Collis Temple Jr., was named an SEC Legend in 2006.
This marks the 22nd year of the SEC Basketball Legends program.
