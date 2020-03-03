FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather possible Wednesday afternoon, night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday has been a quieter weather day than we expected, but no one is complaining about that.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is still maintaining a Marginal Risk for severe weather (1/5 on the severe weather threat potential) for the northern half of the WAFB region through the night and into early Wednesday, but that threat looks to be very, very low. The First Alert Storm Team is expecting a few showers through the night and into the early morning Wednesday, and we won’t rule out a rumble or two of thunder. However, if any severe storms were to develop overnight into early Wednesday, they would most likely occur to the north of the La./Miss. state line or into central Louisiana.
As Wednesday progresses, however, the local severe weather threat will increase. The SPC has virtually all of south Louisiana under a Slight Risk (2/5) from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. For the WAFB region, the prime time for severe weather looks to be more along the lines of Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, roughly 1 to 9 p.m.
All modes of severe weather are possible, including large hail, damaging thunderstorm winds, and isolated tornadoes. In addition, areas along and especially north of the I-10/12 corridor could see 2” to 3” of rain, with local totals higher. That potential has prompted the NWS to issue a Flash Flood Watch for a large portion of the WAFB region. The watch officially goes into effect at midnight and extends through early Thursday morning.
The warm, moist, and somewhat unstable air over the region along with a quasi-stationary front, a low pressure center moving in from the west, and some mid to upper level support will all combine to set the stage for the severe weather potential. The Storm Team is not anticipating a widespread severe weather outbreak, but this setup does provide the opportunity for one or even a few thunderstorms to become severe until the low pressure system finally moves east of the area late Wednesday night.
Once we get that system out of the way, the weather will settle down with clearing skies Thursday and a nice run of March days for Friday and the weekend.
Rain returns to the First Alert Forecast for the first half of next week (March 9 through 11), with a dry-out anticipated for the following few days.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.