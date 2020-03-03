FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather possible Wednesday afternoon, night

The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is still maintaining a Marginal Risk for severe weather (1/5 on the severe weather threat potential) for the northern half of the WAFB region through the night and into early Wednesday, but that threat looks to be very, very low. The First Alert Storm Team is expecting a few showers through the night and into the early morning Wednesday, and we won’t rule out a rumble or two of thunder. However, if any severe storms were to develop overnight into early Wednesday, they would most likely occur to the north of the La./Miss. state line or into central Louisiana.