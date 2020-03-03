FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end risk for severe weather today, increases tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are warm Tuesday morning, starting off where a daytime high should be this time of year in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s.
Limited precipitation is showing up early on First Alert Doppler radar, but we’re still looking at a 40-50% coverage of rain and storm and a low-end, marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather.
Our high today will end up near 80°, unseasonably warm but several degrees below the record high of 86° set in 1909.
Overnight, rain coverage increases and areas of fog may become problematic. Lows overnight dipping down to 65°.
A First Alert Action Day is posted for Wednesday as the risk of severe weather becomes slight (2/5) during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Wednesday will top out in the lower 70°s.
