Deputies seize 10 lbs of marijuana, pound of meth in Amite County
Deputies say they seized 10 pounds in marijuana in Amite County, Miss. on Feb. 28, 2020. (Source: Amite County Sheriff's Department)
March 3, 2020

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Amite County Sheriff’s Office say they seized 10 pounds of marijuana while searching a suspect’s home on Feb. 28.

Authorities arrested Sheldon Devon Crawford for aggravated trafficking of meth while in possession of a firearm, trafficking marijuana while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also say they found Crawford in possession of one pound of meth.

