Deputies seize 10 lbs of marijuana, pound of meth in Amite County

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Amite County Sheriff’s Office say they seized 10 pounds of marijuana while searching a suspect’s home on Feb. 28.
Authorities arrested Sheldon Devon Crawford for aggravated trafficking of meth while in possession of a firearm, trafficking marijuana while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies also say they found Crawford in possession of one pound of meth.
