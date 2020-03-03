1 critical after tanker truck fire on Airline Highway; hazmat crews respond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is in critical condition after a tanker truck fire on Airline Highway Monday night.
Emergency officials say the fire happened around 10 p.m. Monday, March 2 in the 7700 block of Airline Highway near S Choctaw Drive. One person was reportedly critically injured.
A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews are on scene monitoring the situation and that hazmat crews are on scene. BRFD officials say the truck was carrying an unknown quantity of petroleum.
BRFD officials say the fire was out by around 10:45 p.m.
No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
