Crews battle house fire in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews are responding to a house fire near Central Middle School Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. on March 3 on Virgil Jackson Avenue.
Heavy smoke was reportedly seen coming from the house. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion. Officials with the Central Fire Department say propane tanks in the carport could’ve caused loud explosions.
A spokesperson for the Central Police Department says nobody was home at the time of the fire. Investigators believe the fire started in the garage and spread into the house. The house received heavy smoke damage.
Neighbors rushed in to make sure nobody was home. Minor injuries were reported.
According to police, one family pet was rescued from the home.
