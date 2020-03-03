Coronavirus could have impact on New Orleans conventions, tourism

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The coronavirus is certainly top of mind for health officials in Louisiana, but it’s also a concern for tourism leaders.
“I’m fearful that it’s coming. It’s just a question of when,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said.
Nungesser said the state is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant contact with the CDC.
“Our biggest concern is conventions and large groups canceling if someone is detected here. I plan to meet with convention people to discuss some options, but it could have a devastating effect on the tourism industry for some time,” Nungesser said.
In New Orleans, the peak of the tourism season is approaching with Jazz Fest, French Quarter Fest, The Zurich Classic, and many more events and festivals.
“I think we’re expecting close to 30,000 visitors to come into town,” Executive Director at 2020 NCAA Women’s Final Four Local Organizing Committee Jeff Rossi.
We’re just 30 days away from the NCAA Women’s Final Four.
“To the economic impact, in 2013 the economic impact was about $43 million for the state and we expect this to be an even bigger event,” Rossi said.
The vice president of NCAA Women’s Basketball said right now, it’s about taking precautions.
“We’ve been in communication with our member schools and also conferences and the CDC, so schools and conferences up to this point are encouraged to work with their state and local authorities and also the CDC,” Lynn Holzman said.
There are several events planned for fans during the Final Four that will draw thousands to the Convention Center and the plaza in front of the Smoothie King Center. Holzman said so far, there are no changes to the scheduled events.
“We’ll just decide if there’s any changes that have to be made relative to our championships,” Holzman said.
Local tourism leaders tell FOX 8 they’ve created a website to provide updates on travel precautions and statements from tourism industry partners about coronavirus (COVID-19).
They’ve also prepared template letters for hotels, restaurants, events, and attractions to share with group event planners and travelers.
“A lot of the preparations are wiping things down, washing your hands, and a lot of preparations will minimize the risks,” said Nungesser.
Nungesser said for now, it’s important to stay aware and take personal precautions until we find out more about this strain of coronavirus.
