BRPD: Man dies after being shot on Cambridge Street
Generic crime scene BRPD (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | March 3, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 5:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man who was shot on March 1.

Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr., a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, says Louis Cryer, of Baton Rouge, died after being shot around 7:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of Cambridge Street.

Mckneely says Cryer was standing in the street when a vehicle passed by and an unknown suspect began firing at him. Cryer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police say.

Anyone with any information about this shooting death is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

