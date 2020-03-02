Zurik: City to demote Safety and Permits Director following discrepancies by department’s inspectors

FOX 8 News examined GPS data of inspectors Julie Tweeter, Thomas Dwyer and Eric Treadaway and found numerous occasions where the inspectors signed off on work, but GPS data shows their department vehicles did not come close to the locations inspected. The City of New Orleans has also been performing an internal and external investigation of the department’s inspections. Among those locations signed off by the inspectors included the Hard Rock Hotel site, located at Canal and Rampart streets. The Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapsed on Oct. 12, killing three men.