Young LSU fan stoked after directing band at basketball game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of WAFB’s viewers brought a smile to 7-year-old Caylix Kallhoff’s face by sharing a video of him conducting LSU’s band at a women’s basketball game earlier in the week.
“Today he kept watching the video over again. He kept saying ‘mom that’s me,’” said Caylix’s mother, Josie.
Josie says Caylix, who has autism, hasn’t had formal music education but has shown a natural talent for performing music.
She says Caylix watches marching bands perform online almost daily. He can even name the fight song for most SEC schools by just listening to them.
For Caylix, the experience to conduct the band at LSU’s game was like a dream come true, Josie says.
“You could see the joy on his face. He loves music so much. He has such a passion for music and you can see the joy on his face. Like, he was in his element. So that’s what really made me happy,” said Josie. “He kept saying ‘mom I got to be with the band people!’ And, they were really nice to him. They gave him high fives. And so, that was something that I was really thankful for - that the people in the band were so willing and really kind of took him in, and you know, told him he did a good job. So I’m just really thankful for that.”
Josie says Caylix’s performance was just a preview of the things both he and she hopes he’ll be able to accomplish in the future.
She hopes, besides bringing a smile to the many faces in the crowd, others will view his performance as motivation to go after their dreams.
“If you have a passion for something just kind of go and do it, just like what Caylix did...That’s his passion,” said Josie. “Even though he may be autistic, that doesn’t hold him back...that just kind of gives him a special and extra gift.”
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.