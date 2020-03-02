Woman wanted after allegedly shoving store employee, stealing liquor from Walgreens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently looking for a woman accused of robbing a Walgreens and shoving a store employee.
Police say on Feb. 12 around 9:30 p.m., the woman entered the Walgreens, located in the 2100 block of S Sherwood Forest Boulevard, posing as a customer. She then reportedly went behind the counter, shoved the clerk out of the way, then took several bottles of liquor before fleeing the store.
No injuries were reported, police say.
Officials with BRPD describe the woman as a black female of medium build, possibly in her late 20s or early 30s.
Anyone with information should contact BRPD’s Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.