Suspected arson at vacant house damages neighboring home, displacing 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire next door has forced one family out of their home Monday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a vacant house fire on Mar. 2 in the 1900 block of Kentucky Street damaged the neighboring home.
Investigators believe the cause of the fire was arson. The vacant home, which was under construction, was a total loss. About $30,000 in damage was done to the neighbor’s house.
A family of three was able to escape the neighboring home safely. The Red Cross was called out to assist them.
