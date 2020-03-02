Suspected arson at vacant house damages neighboring home, displacing 3

Baton Rouge Firefighters responded to a house fire on Kentucky Street early on Monday, Mar. 2. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | March 2, 2020 at 6:38 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 6:38 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire next door has forced one family out of their home Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a vacant house fire on Mar. 2 in the 1900 block of Kentucky Street damaged the neighboring home.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was arson. The vacant home, which was under construction, was a total loss. About $30,000 in damage was done to the neighbor’s house.

A family of three was able to escape the neighboring home safely. The Red Cross was called out to assist them.

