Stock indexes rise on Wall Street following a 7-day rout

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks rose in early trading on Wall Street following a seven-day rout brought on by worries that the spreading coronavirus outbreak will stunt the global economy.
Markets in Asia ended mostly higher and European markets were mostly lower.
U.S. stocks are coming off their worst weekly drop since the financial crisis of 2008.
Gloomy forecasts for the world economy have hurt sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.5%, to 25,532. The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,959.
The Nasdaq added 19 points, or 0.2%, to 8,587. Bond prices rose again, sending yields lower.
