St. Joseph’s students who just returned from Italy temporarily not allowed to return to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Joseph’s Academy says it will not allow a group of its students and teachers who recently returned from Italy to attend school or school-related functions for 14 days.
The school says this is a precaution because there have been multiple cases of coronavirus in Italy. None of the St. Joseph’s students or teachers have exhibited any symptoms.
“The group did not leave the southern portion of the country and did not travel to any region affected by the disease,” the school said in a statement to parents Monday, March 2. “We have been advised that the likeliness of exposure for our students and chaperones is extremely low. We have also been advised that given the timeline of the travel, these individuals do not present a risk to themselves or others.”
St. Joseph’s Academy is a private Catholic school for girls located in Baton Rouge.
Fifteen students from the school and four adult chaperones traveled to Italy during Mardi Gras week, the school said.
The group returned to the United States Thursday, Feb. 27.
“While in Italy, they remained in the southern portion of the country and were not near any area affected by the virus,” St. Joseph’s Academy spokeswoman, Mindy Averitt, said Monday.
Students did not attend class Monday, March 2 because of a pre-scheduled professional development day for faculty. The school was closed all last week for the Mardi Gras holiday.
The affected students will be able to keep up with their classwork and assignments using “various technology tools," the school says.
Italy reported a 50% increase in coronavirus cases Sunday, CNN reported.
Italy’s Civil Protection Authority reported the country now has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 1,128 confirmed cases on Saturday, Feb. 29. Thirty-four people have died, according to the CNN report.
The full letter sent to parents can be read below:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.