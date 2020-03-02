Solitary confinement in La. jails should be investigated at governor’s order, advocacy group demands

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition demanded Governor Edwards order a special investigation into the use of solitary confinement in Louisiana jails.
The demand letter cites the deaths of Gavin Porter, Shaheed Claiborne, and 41 deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as reasons.
Porter, who was incarcerated at the Union Parish Detention Center, was found dead on Feb. 25. in his cell about 8:30 p.m. He died of an apparent suicide, according to Union Parish Sheriff’s Office media liaison Johnny Gunter.
Porter was found in a solitary confinement cell where he had been placed overnight after a fight involving several inmates, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said.
His uncle, Tyler Perry, hired pathologist Michael Baden to perform a second autopsy on Porter.
Days after the death of his mother, the late civil rights activist Rev. Betty Claiborne, Shaheed Claiborne was taken into custody while breaking into a detox center in Baton Rouge, arrest documents state. He was later able to take his own life while in parish prison.
Since January, WAFB investigators have attempted to call and email CorrectHealth, the third-party vendor responsible for making medical decisions for detainees in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, about decisions made before Claiborne’s death; those calls and emails have not been answered.
“While we don’t know all the details surrounding [Gavin] Porter’s death we know that inappropriate usage of lockdown/solitary confinement has resulted in the horrific deaths of [27-year-old] Jonathan Fano and the deaths of Shaheed Claiborne just to name a couple,” states the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition’s demand letter. “When is enough, enough? Families and loved ones of those in state custody shouldn’t live in fear that their loved ones might not survive being in correctional custody in Louisiana. But they do.”
Fano died in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in 2017 after hanging himself in his cell, a lawsuit filed by his family says. The lawsuit says jail staff was “indifferent” to Fano’s alleged pleas for help and warnings that medications he took for his mental illness were no longer working effectively.
