Solitary confinement in La. jails should be investigated at governor’s order, advocacy group demands

“While we don’t know all the details surrounding [Gavin] Porter’s death we know that inappropriate usage of lockdown/solitary confinement has resulted in the horrific deaths of [27-year-old] Jonathan Fano and the deaths of Shaheed Claiborne just to name a couple,” states the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition’s demand letter. “When is enough, enough? Families and loved ones of those in state custody shouldn’t live in fear that their loved ones might not survive being in correctional custody in Louisiana. But they do.”