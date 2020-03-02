President Trump announces ‘Complete and Total Endorsement’ of Sen. Bill Cassidy’s reelection campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Donald Trump has now officially endorsed Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD (R-La.) as he runs for reelection to the U.S. Senate.
The president made the announcement on Twitter Monday, March 2.
“Working with President Trump to deliver real solutions for Louisiana families and having his endorsement is an honor. We have passed legislation to help every American, like lowering the cost of healthcare, fighting the opioid epidemic, and improving support for our veterans," said Dr. Cassidy. "We are working to bring more success to our state.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.