North La. clinic prepares for Supreme Court abortion fight

North La. clinic prepares for Supreme Court abortion fight
The ultrasound of a woman who went to the Hope Medical Group for Women on Feb. 20, 2020, in Shreveport, La. The clinic is one of three in the state that provides abortions to women, and it is challenging a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The Supreme Court is hearing the case on March 4. (Source: Rebecca Santana)
March 2, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 5:28 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The Hope Medical Group for Women in northern Louisiana fields phone calls every day from anxious pregnant women who ask if abortion is still legal and if the clinic, one of only three that provides abortions in the state, is still open.

Despite protests, threats and repeated restrictions put upon abortion providers in this staunchly anti-abortion state, the clinic stands. Abortion remains legal in Louisiana and elsewhere in the United States.

But a Supreme Court case set for arguments Wednesday could lead to the clinic’s closure and, more fundamentally, a retreat from protecting the right to abortion that the high court first announced in 1973.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.