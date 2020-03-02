Nationally ranked Southern Lab gamers to compete in NBA 2k20 playoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Student-gamers at Southern Lab are preparing for the HSEL Winter Open Playoffs.
The High School Esports League's Winter Open is a nationwide, six-week gaming tournament open to all students. The champions of each of the 12 games will win a $500 scholarship prize.
The first-year program at Southern Lab will be represented in NBA 2k20 by four student-athletes:
- Grade: Senior
- Gamertag: UcNtFwCp-_-
- Console: PS4
- Regular Season Record: 4-6
- Grade: Junior
- Gamertag: SGS xBEASTMODEx
- Console: Xbox
- Regular Season Record: 4-6
- Grade: 8th
- Gamertag: FuEgO-CHM
- Console: PS4
- Regular Season Record: 5-6
- Grade: Junior
- Gamertag: dxxty88
- Console: PS4
- Regular Season Record: 4-6
Pointer, Henry, and Moore rank within the top 16 in the country. Pointer and Murphy were among seven players tied for the No. 1 seed during the Winter Open. Murphy finished in second place and Pointer finished in fifth.
Playoff dates:
- Mar. 7 - 8: Pre-Quarters
- Mar. 9 - 13: Quarter Finals
- Mar. 14 - 15: Semi-Finals
- Mar. 16 - 20: Finals
“We are enjoying the winning culture and the successes of our students. Hopefully, we will bring home some esports scholarship dollars for college,” said program director Christopher Turner
For more information about Southern University visit www.sulabschool.com or HESL at highschoolesportsleague.com.
