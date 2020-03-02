LSU beach volleyball ranked No. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in program history, LSU beach volleyball is ranked No. 1.
The Tigers recently took down the previously top-ranked UCLA Bruins twice in consecutive weeks, LSU Beach Volleyball (8-2) has jumped to the No. 1 spot in the AVCA and DiG Polls.
“Obviously our goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the season,” said coach Russell Brock, “but the fact that we’re getting this nod, two weeks in is a good start. It’s something we don’t take lightly. It’s also something that we need to use to motivate us to continue to push.”
LSU and UCLA split a set of matches in Hawaii back in February of 2020, setting up a top-two matchup in Baton Rouge on Friday, Feb. 28.
A college beach volleyball on-campus record crowd of 2,407 fans packed LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium Saturday night to witness the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown where LSU won Courts, 4, 1 and 2 to clinch the win over UCLA for the second straight week. LSU’s Beach team joined LSU’s Football and Baseball teams to win a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup.
The Sandtigers became the first team from the East Region to earn the top spot in the AVCA Poll since it began in 2013. The Tigers have been featured in the AVCA Top-10 in each of the past 39 polls and in the AVCA Top-5 in the past 12 polls.
LSU received 10 first-place votes and Florida State received the other.
In the DiG Poll, LSU entered the season as the No. 2 team, but after splitting matches against UCLA and Hawaii in Honolulu and a successful opening weekend from Florida State, the Tigers dropped the No. 3 last week before catapulting to the top this week.
LSU received 12 of the 16 first-place votes for the DiG Poll. Florida State earned the other four.
The top-ranked Tigers return the action in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, at TCU’s Fight in the Fort.
AVCA Poll - Week 2
1 LSU (10)
2 UCLA
3 Florida State (1)
4 Hawai'i
5 Southern California
6 Cal Poly
7 Grand Canyon
8 Loyola Marymount
9 Pepperdine
10 Stetson
11 California
12 Florida International
13 Florida Atlantic
14 Long Beach State
15 South Carolina
16 TCU
17 Arizona
18 Georgia State
19 Stanford
20 Tulane
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.