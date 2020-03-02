Louisiana restaurants host 'Give Back Day’ for Nick Tullier

EBRSO Deputy Nick Tullier (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | March 2, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 11:18 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several restaurants in south Louisiana will be donating 15 percent of their profits on Monday, March 2 to East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier.

Tullier has been receiving extensive medical treatment since he was injured in an ambush that targeted law enforcement officers in July of 2016.

The Give Back Day for Nick Tullier will be going throughout the day on March 2 at participating restaurants. Waitr orders will not be included in the give back day.

Participating restaurants include Uno Dos Tacos Bayou Boyz Po-Boyz and Wings in Baton Rouge, Uno Dos Tacos in Denham Springs, Sombreros in Lafayette, and Sombreros in Walker.

