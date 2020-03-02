La. GOHSEP: 10 frequently asked questions (and answers) about coronavirus

A: Mirroring the federal government’s response, we are moving from a “containment” approach in which we focused on restricting travel from the outbreak area in Wuhan city and Hubei province in China and monitoring returning travelers from other parts of China, to a “mitigation” approach in which we anticipate and plan for person-to-person transmission in the community somewhere in the United States and ensure state and local governments, healthcare providers, schools, businesses, and community members are adequately prepared to take action to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We don’t want people to be alarmed, but we do want them to be prepared. We also want businesses and healthcare facilities to be prepared to make sure people are safe and protected so we can avoid an unnecessary spread, including planning now for actions that can be taken to avoid the spread of infections, such as mandatory teleworking and canceling unnecessary large gatherings.