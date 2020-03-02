Funeral services announced for Baton Rouge blues legend Henry Gray

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Baton Rouge blues legend Henry Gray has announced funeral arrangements, according to a Facebook post.
Viewing will be open to the public on Monday, Mar. 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Hall Davis and Sons, located at 9348 Scenic Highway.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 3.
The funeral will be limited to family and close friends due to limited seating.
A repast will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Anna T. Jordan Park, located at 1750 Stilt Street.
If you would like to send floral arrangements, you can have them sent to Hall Davis and Sons.
If you would like to donate food for the repast, please contact Shekeyla Davis at 225-447-3772.
