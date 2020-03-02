FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms, locally heavy rain possible by Wednesday

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Baton Rouge area under a Slight Risk (2/5) of severe weather, with areas near and north of the state line under a Marginal Risk (1/5). In addition to the potential for a few strong storms, we will have to keep an eye out for some locally heavy rainfall. Plan on 1″ to 3″ of rain on average around the area, with those locally higher amounts possible. While area river flooding is not a significant concern, these rains could create road hazards and high water problems in the usual locations.