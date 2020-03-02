FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms, locally heavy rain possible by Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Light showers can be expected to pass across the WAFB viewing area Monday afternoon and into the evening. Rains will increase slightly after midnight and into the mid-morning Tuesday, with scattered showers and the potential for a few rumbles of thunder.
Overnight and Tuesday morning temperatures will remain well above normal with daybreak readings in the mid to upper 60s for metro Baton Rouge. Rain coverage for the Tuesday morning commute will run at about 30% for the viewing area, but any rain that does fall will be relatively light.
A cool front will sag southward through Louisiana Tuesday and eventually stall south of Baton Rouge. That front will serve as a focal boundary for showers and storms during the latter half of the day. Rains for the WAFB region will remain limited through Tuesday morning into the midday hours, then become more active into the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs Tuesday will approach 80° ahead of the sagging cool front.
The Storm Team is monitoring the potential for some strong storms and locally heavy rainfall by midweek. The combination of an approaching cold front and area of low pressure moving eastward along the Gulf Coast will, at minimum, produce widespread shower and thunderstorm activity Wednesday.
In the short term, look for just a few showers Monday through Tuesday morning. Breezy and warm conditions will continue, with highs in the upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday.
The Storm Prediction Center does have areas near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor outlined under a Marginal Risk (1/5) of severe weather Tuesday, but the threat looks minimal at this point. The primary concern in any isolated strong storms appears to be large hail. While the severe weather threat is low, Tuesday’s rain chances will run about 60% as a cold front approaches from the north, then puts on the brakes somewhere across the local area. Look for better rain chances during the second half of the day.
Wednesday looks to be the main event, with rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. This is why the WAFB Storm Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Action Day.
The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Baton Rouge area under a Slight Risk (2/5) of severe weather, with areas near and north of the state line under a Marginal Risk (1/5). In addition to the potential for a few strong storms, we will have to keep an eye out for some locally heavy rainfall. Plan on 1″ to 3″ of rain on average around the area, with those locally higher amounts possible. While area river flooding is not a significant concern, these rains could create road hazards and high water problems in the usual locations.
The threat for severe weather and heavy rain should end before dawn Thursday, with somewhat cooler and drier weather returning for the end of the week.
Once we get the mid-week rains out of the way, the region should enjoy a nice run of dry weather. Highs will be in the mid-60s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Plenty of sunshine is expected both Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s weather will cooperate too, with partly cloudy skies and a high around 70° for the capital area.
Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour this weekend. We will “spring forward” and lose an hour of sleep time early Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time returns.
Beyond that, rain returns to the Storm Team’s extended outlook from Monday, March 9 through Wednesday, March 11.
