FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers today, severe weather threat increasing Tues.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few spotty showers will be possible during the early Monday morning commute. Temperatures will be much warmer than it was Sunday.
We’re looking at a 30-40% coverage of light rain under generally cloudy skies with rather breezy southwest winds. Our high today is in the upper 70°s.
Overnight, expect scattered showers to pick up on First Alert Doppler radar. Lows will drop into the mids 60°s.
Tuesday, a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms is likely. A low-end risk for severe weather is possible. Unseasonably warm, highs Tuesday will reach 78°.
