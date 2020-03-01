FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get the umbrella ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain is back beginning Monday morning.
Scattered light rain showers will greet the Monday morning commute. Rains won’t be very heavy and we are not expecting any severe weather.
Scattered light rain showers will continue off and on through the day Monday.
A major storm system approaches on Tuesday leading to a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for areas along and north of the I-10/12 corridor. The greatest threat for one or two strong to severe storms will be Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The main concern will be damaging wind.
On Wednesday the storm system moves overhead.
The severe weather threat Wednesday is higher at a Slight Risk (2 out of 5). This Slight Risk includes just about all of the WAFB viewing area. Showers and t-storms will be likely through much of the day Wednesday with the potential for a few rounds of strong to severe storms.
Like Tuesday, the main threat will be damaging wind. But we can’t rule out isolated tornadoes and some pockets of hail.
We also will have to contend with periods of heavy rain which could drop upwards of 3 inches of rain in some spots. Thanks to our recent string of dry weather that should be manageable for most, leading to a very minimal flood threat Wednesday.
Finally, a cold front pushes through early Thursday morning, ending the severe weather threat and helping to dry the area out to end the week.
The weather looks really nice next weekend. Make plans to get outside.
Another storm system is set to arrive during the first half of the following work/school week.
